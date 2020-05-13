Two injured in knife attack in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Two persons injured in a knife attack over a financial issue at Hafeezbaba Nagar in Kanchanbagh here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, one Mohsin bore a grudge against Arshad after a fight over Rs 1,200 recently. On Monday night, Mohsin called Arshad near Kohinoor Garden to sort out differences. Arshad was accompanied by his friend Irshad Ali.

Following an argument, Mohsin took out a knife and attacked them. Both suffered grievous injuries and were shifted to the hospital in Malakpet. Their condition is said to be stable.

The Kanchanbagh police booked a case for attempt to murder and are investigating. Efforts are on to nab Mohsin, who is absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .