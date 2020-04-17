Two inspectors transferred in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued orders transferring two police inspectors here on Friday. The transfers were on administrative grounds and with immediate effect.

Accordingly, P Sateesh, Inspector of Special Branch, was posted at Chaderghat police station and G Nagaraju, Inspector at Chaderghat was transferred and posted as Inspector, Special Branch.

