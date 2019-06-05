Two inter-state burglars held in Mancherial

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Mancherial: Mancherial police arrested two inter-state burglars and recovered gold and silver ornaments along with a motorbike all worth Rs 11.80 lakh from the duo. lakh. Producing them before media persons, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana said that the accused Tekam Ramu, a 24-year old native of Mandamarri town and Ramatenki Saraiah, a 22 year old resident from Palakurthi mandal in Peddapalli district, were involved in a number of burglaries .The two were detained while moving suspiciously in IB chowk of the town on Tuesday.

During the course of investigation, the two confessed to be committing burglaries in different parts of the district and neighbouring Peddapalli, Warangal, Jagtial and other places of Telangana. They admitted that they were indulging in the offences after being addicted to lavish lifestyle.

According to modus operandi of the burglars, the two would sell spectacles and helmets in Jammu-Kashmir after committing offenses in Telangana. They use SIM cards bought in the state for misleading investigating officials. While Ramu was booked in 12 cases, nine cases were booked against Saraiah for allegedly involving in house burglaries reported in different police stations.

The Commissioner patted Mancherial DCP Rakshita K Murthy, town Inspector A Mahesh and their team for arresting the burglaries. He announced that cash reward would be given to the police officers and members of special team for nabbing the duo.