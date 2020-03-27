Two Inter students drown in Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:38 am

Kamareddy: Two Intermediate students drowned in a tank at Tekriyal village of Kamareddy district on Thursday. Maddikunta Rajashekhar (18) and Maddikunta Ranadeep (19) went to Pedda Cheruvu with their cattle for drinking water.

The students ventured into the tank along with the cattle and submerged as they did not know swimming. Devunipally SI Srikanth and other police personnel arrived at the spot and fished out the bodies for sending them for a postmortem examination.

