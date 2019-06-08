Two interstate arms dealers nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team along with the Meerpet police nabbed two interstate arms dealers from Bihar here on Saturday. Police seized two pistols, six live rounds, one extra magazine and two mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons were Arun Yadav (30) and Shankar Yadav (45), while one suspect, Mithilesh Kumar, is absconding. All three hail from Bihar.

Arun Yadav, according to the police, has a criminal history and came to the city in January and was working as a watchman at a star hotel here. Shankar Yadav was working at a bar in Meerpet. The two, natives of Munger district of Bihar, were nabbed at Almasguda Kaman under the Meerpet police station limits on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“They procured firearms from their native villages at lower costs and sold them here in the city at higher prices,” said G.Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

“Arun Yadav and Shankar Yadav were promised of firearms by Mithilesh Kumar, a firearms dealer, and they recently procured two pistols for Rs.20,000 each, six live rounds and an empty magazine from him,” Sudheer Babu said.

Officials said the two returned to Hyderabad by concealing the weapons in their luggage for selling to prospective customers here for about Rs.1 lakh each.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.