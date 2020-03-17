Two Italians checked for COVID-19 symptoms at Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:09 am

Kothagudem: Medical tests were conducted on two Italian tourists who were caught by the police at Chandrugonda in Kothagudem district on Monday.

According to the sources, in a hit-and-run case, the tourists travelling on a motorcycle dashed an elderly man at Annapureddypalle and fled. The locals alerted the police on ‘Dial 100’. The police took the Italians into custody and summoned doctors to conduct medical tests.

Dr Chetan from the local PHC checked them for symptoms and as nothing suspicious came out, they were allowed to proceed on their journey.

