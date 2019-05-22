Two jailed for assaulting friend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A local court here in Malkajgiri sentenced two persons to undergo imprisonment for a period of two years in a grievous hurt case on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them. In 2015, B Sunny, Dattu Ruben, K Jana Kumar and B Kalyan, all construction workers, consumed liquor and ended up in an argument over a share of their wages.

During the heated argument, Sunny was attacked by others resulting in grievous bleeding injuries. The Neredmet police completed the investigation in the case and filed a charge sheet in the Malkajgiri court.

The court during the trial found Ruben and Jana Kumar guilty and pronounced its verdict sentencing them to undergo imprisonment. Kalyan in already in the prison in another case and will be produced before the court on a prisoner transit warrant, officials said.

