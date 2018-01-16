Two Kerala policemen, two others held for teenage girl’s rape

By | Published: 5:34 pm

Alappuzha: A probationary Sub-Inspector of the Kerala Police attached to a station near here and a police constable, besides two others, have been arrested for rape of a 15-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Alappuzha Superintendent of Police S. Surendran identified the arrested policemen as Sub-Inspector Liju and police constable Nelson.

“Another two men also have been arrested. We have set up a special investigation team also to probe the case in detail and to look up if more people are involved,” he said.

The involvement of the policemen surfaced after the arrest of a woman named Athira, who was a relative of the teenage victim, and after examining her mobile phone, police found interactions between her and Liju.

The crime came to light when local residents stopped Athira and the teenage girl when they were going out and informed police, who then began a probe.

Meanwhile, the police team is also probing if there are more police officials involved in having exploited the girl, who hails from a poor background.