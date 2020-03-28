Two kids among eight killed in Hyderabad ORR mishap

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: In a ghastly road accident, eight persons including two children were killed and six seriously injured after a lorry rammed a Bolero maxi-truck carrying around 25 persons on the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on Friday night. The condition of the injured was stated to be critical.

The victims were on their way to Raichur district in Karnataka amid the ongoing lockdown. At least four to five families had hired the truck to transport them to their native place.

The victims were identified as Sharnappa, Subash, Ranganna, Sridevi, Hanumanth, Basappa, Anivesh and Kolappa.

According to the police, the victims, all construction workers, started from Suryapet around 9 pm on Friday.

“When the vehicle reached the Pedda Golconda toll gate on ORR at around 10.50 pm, a truck bearing a Gujarat registration plate rammed the Bolero maxi-truck,” said R Venkatesh, SHO, Shamshabad.

The police had to deploy a crane to pull the truck from under the lorry before reaching out to the victims to shift them to hospital.

N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, who visited the scene of the accident, said the truck driver might have been driving at high speed resulting in the accident.

“We will be referring the case to the Road Transport Authority officials who will give a report about the condition of the truck and reasons of the accident,” he said.

Following the accident the traffic police restricted movement of light motor vehicles on the Outer Ring Road. S M Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Cyberabad said only heavy vehicles would be allowed on the road.

“As there is less traffic on the ORR due to the lock-down, rash and negligent driving is being witnessed. Hence only heavy vehicles will be allowed,” he said.

After public transport services were suspended following the lockdown, several persons have been travelling in private vehicles to different districts in Telangana and the neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .