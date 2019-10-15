Two killed, 17 injured as auto rams into RTC bus near Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:08 am

Sangareddy: Two persons died and 17 others were injured when an autorickshaw rammed into a Hyderabad-bound RTC bus at Sadhasiva Nagar near Sangareddy town on Monday evening. The reckless auto driver overtook an RTC bus going in the same direction on NH-161 and hit an oncoming bus.

According to Sangareddy Rural Inspector Shiva Kumar, the victims, natives of Choutakur of Pulkal Mandal, hired a Tata Ace Auto to visit Gollapally village of Kondapur Mandal to attend a relative’s funeral. While they were on their way back home, the autorickshaw driver, who did not see the approaching bus in the opposite direction at a sharp curve, overtook a bus and rammed into the oncoming bus.

The deceased were identified as Bagyamma (70) and Chandrakala (39). The condition of at least two of the 17 injured was stated to be critical. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Government Hospital, Sangareddy.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses held the auto driver, Md Basheer, responsible for the accident. Apart from overcrowding the autorickshaw with 19 persons, the locals said he was driving recklessly even at the curve. The rural police have registered a case and inquiry is on.

