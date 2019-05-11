Two killed in accident on NH 65 near Suryapet

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Suryapet: Two youth died and two others were injured when a car turned turtle on National Highway 65 near Mukundapuram of Munagala mandal in the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as K Kiran Kumar (19) and Rayudu Lokesh (20). The injured persons were identified as P Srikantha and B Avinsh. All four persons are from Hyderabad.

Munagala Sub Inspector Mahipal Reddy said the accident took place at 4 am when the car in which they were travelling turned turtle at Mukundapuram after the driver lost control. Kiran Kumar, who was driving the car, died on the spot and Lokesh, who sustained serve injuries, died while being shifted to a hospital at Khammam.

Srikantha and Avinash were shifted to a hospital in Kodad by 108 Ambulance for treatment. The police suspect over-speeding led to loss of control of the vehicle and subsequent accident.