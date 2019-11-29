Two killed after bike falls into dry river bed in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Adilabad: Two persons were killed when the bike in which they were travelling fell into a dry river bed while negotiating a curve on the outskirts of Belgam village in Jainath mandal on Friday evening.

Sub-Inspector Venkanna said the deceased were Mesram Deepak (40), sarpanch of Kogdur village of Bhelam mandal and Parlawar Ramesh (45), a native of Patan village in the same mandal.

Both Deepak and Ramesh died on the spot as they suffered serious injuries during the fall. Some passersby noticed the bodies and alerted the cops who in turn rushed to the spot and brought out the bodies. The two families were shocked at losing their bread winners.

