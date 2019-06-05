Two killed aftermath of local body polls in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 12:06 am

Mahabubnagar: Two persons were killed aftermath local body elections in Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday. Prem Kumar (23), a resident of Dokur village who was a BJP worker, was brutally hacked to death allegedly by rival party workers in Dokur village of Devarkadra mandal after Tuesday midnight.

Bhupathi Reddy, MPTC candidate from BJP, had defeated Rama Krishna who had switched to TRS from Congress party just before the local body polls. BJP workers held a victory rally in the village on Tuesday night, where both the groups clashed and the situation had become tense. While both the groups dispersed, after midnight, Srikanth Reddy, Rama Krishna’s son, along with his henchmen went to the place where the BJP workers were having a late-night party celebrating the victory.

They targeted Prem Kumar who was present there. Srikanth Reddy and his friends allegedly attacked Prem Kumar with a sickle. Even as the villagers tried to shift Prem Kumar to hospital, he died on the way.

Prem’s body was shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, where BJP leaders DK Aruna, AP Jithender Reddy, Padmaja Reddy and others went to pay their last respects to their departed party worker. The leaders also submitted a petition to District SP Rema Rajeshwari, asking her to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators of the crime to book. The assailants were absconding as on Wednesday and police were on the lookout for them.

In another incident Ramachandrapuram village of Mahabubnagar mandal, where an independent candidate (TRS rebel) had won the election against TRS candidate, two groups clashed after the declaration of results. While the groups were fighting, a woman named Anasuya (40) tried to intervene. It is believed that she was pushed to the ground. She succumbed to the head injury she received in the incident. V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs met the bereaved family and assured all possible support to the family members of Anasuya.