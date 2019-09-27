Two killed in Army chopper crash in Bhutan

By | Published: 4:42 pm

New Delhi: At least two pilots were reportedly killed after an Indian Army helicopter crashed near Yonphulla in Bhutan on Friday, defence sources said.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. Army sources said the helicopter had taken off from Khirmu in Arunachal Pradesh and was headed towards Yonphulla with two pilots on board

As per sources, the deceased pilots include a captain from the Royal Bhutan Army and a Lieutenant Colonel of the Army Aviation Corps.

The wreckage was located after a ground search and rescue operation launched immediately from Yonphulla.

“The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 p.m. The information about the crash reached soon thereafter following which search operations began,” said an Army official.

Search and rescue operations were also launched by the Indian Air Force and Army helicopters to locate the wreckage.