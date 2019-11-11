Two killed as APSRTC bus rams truck near Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: An APSRTC bus driver and a passenger were killed while a few others sustained injuries when the bus rammed a truck at Shamshabad early on Monday. The APSRTC bus belonging to the Nandyal Bus Depot started from Nandyal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh with around 20 passengers for Hyderabad around 9.30 pm last night and was on its way to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station when the accident took place around 2.30 am on Monday.

According to the Shamshabad police, the bus driver S Balaram (31) had lost control of the vehicle and rammed a truck going ahead of it near Pedda Shahpur village under Shamshabad police station area.

“The truck had slowed down for some reason and the driver could not control the bus although he applied brakes. Due to the collision, Balaram and a passenger Mahboob Shareef, who was seated in the front row, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Another five persons were injured in the accident and were shifted to hospital,” said Station House Officer (Shamshabad) R Venkatesh.

The remaining passengers were shifted safely to the city by making alternative arrangements, he said, adding that the bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

The bodies were later handed over to the family members. A case was registered against the driver of the truck and the vehicle seized.

