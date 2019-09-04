Two killed as bike hits median in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were run over by a truck after their bike hit a median at Athvelly in Medchal on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as P Jamal Basha (42) and M Pandari Goud (56), both private employees from Chegunta, Medak. According to the police, the mishap occurred around 11 am when the duo was headed towards Medchal from Chegunta on the motorcycle. Basha was riding the two-wheeler.

When they reached near St. Claret High School, Basha lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median. They fell and a truck, which was behind them, ran over them. The two died on the spot. The Medchal police, with the help of local residents, shifted the bodies to hospital. A case was booked.