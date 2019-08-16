Two killed as car knocks down moped in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Nalgonda: Two persons died when a speeding car hit their moped from the rear at Vemulapally on the Narketpally-Adhanki State Highway on Friday. The victims were identified as Mallampati Veeranjaneyulu (68) and Gudapuri Srinivas, both natives of Miryalaguda.

According to the police, the mishap occured when the car, proceeding towards Nalgonda from Miryalaguda, hit the moped. Veeranjaneyulu died on the spot while Srinivas died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Miryalaguda. The police alerted by the local people, rushed to the accident spot. The driver, Uday Kumar, who fled the spot without stopping, was caught at Madgulapally Toll Plaza. He belongs to Tamil Nadu. The police filed a case and were investigating.

