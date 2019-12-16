Two killed as DCM rams truck in Hayathnagar

By | Published: 11:37 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when DCM rammed into a stationary truck at Abdullapurmet in Hayathnagar early on Monday.

The victims were identified as Malikarjun, driver and Mahesh, cleaner of the vehicle.

According to the police, the truck was halted on the road due to a snag and the DCM rammed into it.

Both Malikarjun and Mahesh died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

A case has been registered by the police.

