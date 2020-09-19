Two killed as van hits bike in Karimnagar

The victims were identified as Addagutta Madan (17) of Vedurugatta and Burra Rajasekhar (22) of Choppadandi

Karimnagar: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident near Chenjarla of Manakondur mandal on Saturday. According to police, the accident occurred when a two-wheeler was hit by a poultry van coming from opposite direction.

The victims were identified as Addagutta Madan (17) of Vedurugatta and Burra Rajasekhar (22) of Choppadandi. They were going towards Huzurabad when they were hit by the van.

