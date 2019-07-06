Two killed, four injured in a road accident on NH-65 near Zaheerabad

By | Published: 12:14 pm

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed in a road accident and four others sustained serious injuries as a Scorpio vehicle rammed into a stationary Lorry on NH-65 near Idga of Zaheerabad Mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as MD Javed and MD Ahmed, natives of Hamali Colony in Zaherabad town. The victims have attended a function at a relative’s home in Zaheerabad town. As a couple of them wanted to have tea in the early hours of Saturday, they have proceeded to a highway side hotel located near Idga in the SUV.

They have hit a stationery tipper parked roadside. After providing first aid, two of the injured were rushed to Hyderabad as their condition turned critical.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter