Two killed in accident on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 12:26 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Shamirpet on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, Prem Das and Mukesh, both residents of Saroornagar, were heading to Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple when the accident took place at Turkapally village in Shamirpet.

Both of them died after the motorcycle skidded on the road. The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

