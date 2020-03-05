Two killed in road accident in Jagitial

By | Published: 2:18 pm

Jagitial: Two persons were killed in a road accident near Medipalli on Nizamabad-Karimangar main road on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a TSRTC bus hit a two wheeler. Naveen of Prakashan district, Andhra Pradesh and another person died on the spot.

Bodhan depot bus was proceeding towards Warangal from Nizamabad and the bike was coming from opposite direction.

