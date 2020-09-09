Two killed in road accident in Jangaon district

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Jangaon: Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries as the car driver went berserk near Pembarthi in the district on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Managalla Narsaiah (43) of Pembarthi and Ananda (35) of Kallem village.

Sources said a car (Innova), which was going towards Hyderabad, rammed into a bicycle, motorcycle and an autorickshaw killing the two (one on the cycle and another on the two-wheeler). Two people travelling in the autorickshaw suffered severe injuries in the accident. The injured have been shifted to Jangaon area hospital.

