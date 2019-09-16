Two killed in road accident in Khammam

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Khammam: Two persons, including a two year old girl, died and one person was injured in a road accident at Kokkireni village in Tirumalayapalem mandal in the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as D Venkateswarlu (50) and J Pragnasri (2). The deceased belong to Ramanagutta area in Khammam city. The accident took place when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit a stationary lorry from behind.

The injured was shifted to Khammam District Hospital for treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter