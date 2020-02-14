Two killed in road accidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents on Thursday. A software engineer died after his bike skid off the road at Miyapur in the morning. A resident of Kukatpally, Vijay Kumar (25) was headed to work when the mishap occurred. He died on the spot, police said.

In another accident in Keesara, a 24-year-old man died after the van he was driving crashed into a median. K Vinod, a resident of Kushaiguda, was driving the van laden with a consignment of milk. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider. He died on the spot, police said. A case was registered.

