Two killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am 1:28 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Langer Houz here early on Thursday. According to the police, Sandeep Kumar, 26, and Mukesh Kumar, 30, both residents of Bowenpally, were working for a logistics company in the city. On Wednesday night, after receiving a order for shifting of household articles from Musheerabad to Sun City in Rajendranagar, the duo along with others went to Musheerabad.

“While on way to Sun City during the second trip around 4.30 am, the driver of the vehicle, Naresh, took sharp turn near the flour mill in Langer Houz at high speed, as a result of which Mukesh and Sandeep, who were sitting on top of the vehicle slipped and fell on the road,” the Langer Houz police said.

While Mukesh was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital, Sandeep died while undergoing treatment. The police registered a case against the driver, Naresh, who has gone absconding after the accident.

