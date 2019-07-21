Two killed in road mishap on NH-44 in Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Kamareddy: Two youths who were riding a motorcycle were killed after their bike hit a road divider at Bhiknoor toll plaza on NH-44 in Kamareddy district on Sunday morning. The duo belonged to Uppal area in Hyderabad.

Swamy (30) and Srinu (37) were on their way to Kamareddy on Sunday morning when their bike hit a road divider due to speeding, at Bhiknoor tollgate. Both of them were injured seriously.

Toll gate employees and some local people shifted them to a hospital here where Swamy died while being treated for his injuries. Sreenu, who was also injured seriously in the accident, was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment, where he died while taking treatment.

