Two killed in road mishap in Warangal

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Two persons died while another sustained critical injuries when a car had hit an autorickshaw at Mallampally under Mulugu police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased as well as the injured are yet to be identified by the police as they were not carrying any ID proofs with them. Sources said that three people including driver were going to Medaram in an auto when the accident took place.

The car was going towards Hyderabad from Medaram. The injured has been shifted to the MGM hospital in Warangal.