Two killed in separate accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a 40-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle which he was riding hit by a car at Secunderabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, B Hari Babu (40), a resident of Tukaramgate, was going towards Secunderabad on his motorcycle along with his son to drop him at school. A car rammed the motorcycle following which Hari Babu fell on the road and died on the spot. His son was injured and was shifted a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident, a mason was killed after a portion of a roof fell on him at Humayunnagar.

S Mahadev, 42, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and currently staying at Musheerabad, was engaged in construction work when a portion collapsed on him. Mahadev, who was working on the third floor, sustained head injuries and fell on the ground, the Humayunnagar police said. He died on the spot. The police registered a case and are investigating.

