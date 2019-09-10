Two killed in separate accidents in Khammam

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Khammam: Two persons died in separate accidents in Khammam on Tuesday. In a head on collision involving two RTC buses a driver died while five suffered injuries. The incident occurred at Tallampadu in Khammam Rural mandal during wee hours when a bus of Eluru depot collided with Tandur depot bus.

The deceased was identified as Kiran (40) of Eluru bus depot. The injured, including Tandur depot driver Jangaiah, were shifted to Government District Hospital for treatment and their condition was said to be out of danger. When the accident took place there were nearly 80 passengers in both the buses.

In another incident in Mudigonda mandal a person called M Srinivas Rao (48) of Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district of AP died after a sprinting bullock hit his motor vehicle. He fell from the vehicle leading to head injury and died while being shifted to hospital. The deceased was LPG dealer going back to his place after visiting Khammam on a business trip.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .