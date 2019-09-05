Two killed in Zaheerabad accident

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw at Ranjol village of Zaheerabad Mandal on National Highway 65 in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Siraj (22) and Mohammad Rafiq (34), natives of Hafeezpet in Rangareddy district. The death was instant for both of them as they suffered multiple injuries all over the body. The bodies were shifted to Area Hospital, Zaheerabad for postmortem. A case was registered and the police have launched a hunt to trace the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

