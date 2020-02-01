Two killed, one injured as car rams truck on Hyderabad ORR

By | Published: 12:12 pm 12:15 pm

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, two persons were killed and another injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a moving truck from behind on the Outer Ring Road at Rallaguda in Shamshabad here on Saturday morning.

The mishap occurred when the trio Balreddy, Narasimha and Shankar were proceeding from Gachibowli to Shamshabad. All residents of Farooqnagar of Solpet mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

Police sources said when they reached Rallaguda, they missed to notice the truck which was allegedly parked on the road negligently without any indication, and rammed into it from behind.

While Balreddy and Narasimha died on the spot, Shankar was injured and shifted to the hospital.

The Shamshabad police are investigating.

