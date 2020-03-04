Two killed, one injured as lorry mows down bike in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed on the spot and another sustained injuries when a lorry mowed down a two-wheeler at a curve near Ponnari village in Thamsi of Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Tamsi Sub-Inspector Ramayya said that the deceased were Renava Ramanna (38), and his nephew Santosh, native of Saipal in Kinwat of Maharashtra. The injured was Naresh, son of Ramanna.

Ramanna and Santosh had fatal injuries when the oncoming lorry dashed their two-wheeler at the curve, resulting in instantaneous death for the duo and causing injuries to Naresh. They were returning from Adilabad to Kinwat at the time of the mishap. Naresh was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. His medical condition is stable.

Based on a complaint from one of the family members of the victim, a case was registered against the driver of the lorry. Investigations were taken up.

