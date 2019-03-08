Two killed, seven injured in bus-truck collision near Mancherial

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Mancherial: Two persons were killed and seven injured when a truck and private bus collided on the outskirts of Mancherial town on Friday.

Mancherial Sub-Inspector M Maruthi said the deceased were identified as Karengula Ellaiah (54), an SCCL employee from Chandrapur; and Khamar (37), a driver belonging to the same town in Maharashtra. The injured included the driver and cleaner of the truck, and five passengers of the bus.

Both Ellaiah and Khamar died on the spot when the bus collided into the oncoming truck on the Mancherial-Chandrapur National Highway at around 3.30 am. The bus was headed to Hyderabad from Chandrapur, while the truck was proceeding to Raipur from Hyderabad.

The injured were shifted to Mancherial Area Hospital and are reportedly stable. A case was booked.