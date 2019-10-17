Two killed, three injured in accident in Nizamabad

By | Published: 2:12 pm

Nizamabad: Two persons died, three others were injured when a car turn turtle near Dichpally mandal headquarters on NH-44 on Thursday morning.

There were five passengers in the car, police are investigating the cause of accident. The bodies have been shifted to Nizamabad hospital. The condition of the injured is stated to be progressing.

