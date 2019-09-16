Two lakh 2BHKs by March 2020: Minister Prashant Reddy

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Monday said the double bedroom housing programme taken up by the the TRS government was instrumental in increasing the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) as many workers were getting employment, besides ensuring business for allied industries.

As part of the programme, in Hyderabad alone, over 50,000 construction workers were being employed, the Minister said speaking in the Assembly. Similarly, in rest of the State, 27,000 workers were being employed under the programme.

Altogether, nearly 80,000 workers were benefitting from the programme every year, he said, adding that allied industries such as brick, steel, cement and others were also getting benefited immensely. The number of 2BHK houses taken up by the Housing Department was equal to the total number of units taken up by all builders in Hyderabad. “This is unique to Telangana. No other State in the country can claim of such an achievement,” said Reddy.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had set a target for the Housing Department to complete 2 lakh double bedroom houses by March 2020. Towards this initiative, the State government had allocated Rs 1,080 crore in the budget while it was yet to receive Rs 1,365 crore from the Central government. Another Rs 2,500 crore was being raised as loans from HUDCO, he said.

The State government launched the construction of over 2.82 lakh double bedroom houses at an estimated cost of Rs 18,100 crore. Of these, tenders had been finalised for the construction of 1.99 lakh houses while work commenced on 1.79 lakh houses.

About 95 per cent of the construction work had been completed in the case of 89,135 houses, while 22,052 houses had been fully constructed. Till date, the State government had spent Rs 6,972 crore on the housing programme, the Minister said in the Assembly.

Stating that in Hyderabad (GHMC limits), one lakh houses were being constructed, he said, of these, work on 7,944 houses was completed and on 66,373 houses, 90 per cent of work was done. Rest of the houses would be completed by March next, the Minister said.

Minister shares experience as builder

Explaining about the hardships in implementing housing projects, Housing Minister shared his personal experience in the Assembly here on Monday.

“I too am a builder. I am constructing 400 units and it is taking me over four years to complete the project. However, the Housing Department has taken up two mega projects at Kollur and Qutbullapur by constructing 17,000 and 12,000 houses, respectively,” said the Minister.

Of the 17,000 houses at Kollur, which is Asia’s biggest housing project, 90 per cent of the works was completed in two and half years, he said and complimented the Housing Department for completing the project in such a short span.

More importantly, the quality was not being compromised. For example, Schindler lifts were being installed and for outdoors, texture finish was being done. Such works are not taken up in many private projects, he pointed out.

