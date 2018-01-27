Malaysian tourists ‘Feel the Jail’ in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Sangareddy: While the youth from across the world would plan to spend their weekends and holidays at clubs and beaches, these Two Malaysians flew all the way from Kuala Lumpur to Hyderabad to spend this weekend in a prison to experience the jail environment.

Since the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services introduced “Feel the Jail” programme at Heritage Jail Museum in Sangareddy in September 2016, some 47 people had spent a day or two by paying Rs 500 for 24 hours. However, Superintendent, Sangareddy jail, Santosh Rai, said they had received foreigners for the first time on Saturday. The two Malaysians — Ng Inn Wo, a dentist, and Ong Boon Tek, a businessman from Kuala Lumpur — flew from Malaysian capital to Hyderabad on Saturday morning and drove to Sangareddy straightaway. They were given clothes of prisoners after completing the formalities. The two youths, who are of Chinese origin and take Chinese meal at home, preferred to take the Indian meal prepared and served to inmates of the jail.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ng Inn Wo said they came across the facility online. Stating that they had watched and read several news reports about this facility on the web, Wo said they had decided to spend this weekend in a unique way. They will fly back to Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Santosh Rai hoped that they would get more and more visitors from other countries since no country in the earth is offering such a facility.