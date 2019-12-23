Two Maoist couriers held at Cherla in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Kothagudem: The police arrested two Maoist couriers and seized medical kits and blood samples of four Maoists at Cherla in Kothagudem.

Speaking to the media at Bhadrachalam on Monday, ASP Rajesh Chandra said the two were arrested while moving suspiciously on the outskirts of R-Kothagudem village of Cherla during a vehicle inspection drive by the Cherla police and personnel of Special Party and CRPF 141 Bn A Coy.

During the questioning, the arrested confessed to have been working as couriers to CPI(Maoist) State leader Azad, battalion commander Iduma, deputy commander Nagesh and battalion member Jogaiah. The police seized 56 bottles of Ringer’s Lactate (RL) solution, 50 each of durafix cannula fixators, injection sets, blood test reports of four Maoists and a medical prescription from the couriers, the ASP said. The duo was produced before the court.

