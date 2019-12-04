Two Maoist militia members and a courier arrested with explosives in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:19 pm 8:24 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): The police arrested three persons associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party and recovered 30 gelatin sticks and 12 detonators from them in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, giving details of the arrest to the press here on Wednesday, said a team of police which was engaged in area domination exercise spotted three persons near Taliperu dam area in Cherla mandal.

The trio was taken into custody and interrogated during which they revealed their identity. The arrested were identified as Podium Idamaiah of Cherla and Vanjam Masa of Chinnakedipayi of Chhattisgarh state and Maoist leader Achanna’s courier Panda Krishna Murthy of Cherla.

The ASP revealed that Maoist top leaders Hari Bhushan, Damodar, Raji Reddy, Sodi Jogaiah and others recently met in the forests of Puttapadu village on the Telangana and Chhattisgarh border.

The Maoist leaders deputed the two militia members to handover the explosive material to the courier at Taliperu dam area. They were spotted by the police when the militia member was handing over the material to the courier.

Of the three arrested persons, Idamaiah was facing as many as 12 cases of which three are murder cases and others blasting explosives and planting explosive material targeting police, political and civilian targets, ASP Chanda revealed.

