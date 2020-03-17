Two Maoists carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Kothagudem: Security forces arrested two Maoists along with firearms under the Mardum police station limits in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF teams who were engaged in search and combing operations in the forests of Mardum were attacked by Maoists. The security forces retaliated forcing the naxals to flee after 30 minutes of gunfire.

After the gun fight ceased, the DRG personnel seized half-a-dozen countrymade firearms along with improvised explosive devices. The CRPF personnel also seized five kilograms of pressure cooker bombs and directional bombs.

They arrested two naxals who were identified as Chetram Veko, a key operative and Sudram Veko, a militia platoon commander. They both carry a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on their heads, sources said.

