Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two members of a Maoist squad were killed in an exchange of fire that occurred between the banned extremists and policemen who were combing the forests of Kadamba village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Saturday night. Two firearms and literature were recovered from the spot.

In-Charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana told Telangana Today that two bodies were seen on the spot, while two weapons and literature were also found. The exchange of firing was still going on. The extremists are firing at regular intervals at the armed forces. None will be able to escape, he stated. The process of identification was being taken up, he added.

He said fourteen teams including eight greyhounds and six special police have chanced upon the six member squad which encountered the armed forces during the combing operation, which began in different parts of the district two days back. Meanwhile, policemen of Maharashtra have already stepped up security on borders of Telangana, preventing the return of Maoists, he stated.

Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) D Uday Kumar, Asifabad Additional Superintendent of Police YVS Sudheendra, DSPs of Kaghaznagar, Adilabad and Utnoor were among 14 officers who were monitoring the operation.

About 400 armed forces including greyhounds and special police parties launched combing operations in the forests and around Chilatiguda village of Asifabad mandal on September 17 evening.

It is learned that Mailarapu Baskar alias Adellu, Telangana State Committee member, who was leading the squad managed to escape from the encounter.

