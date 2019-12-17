Two Maoist sympathizers arrested in Telangana

By | Published: 11:26 pm 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Jogulamba-Gadwal district police on Tuesday arrested Telangana Praja Front (TPF) State general secretary Menchu Ramesh and Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) State Committee general secretary Chukkala Shilpa on charges of covertly working as sympathizers-cum-couriers of the banned CPI (Maoist) party.

The two arrested persons were affiliated to the Maoist party and were working as per directions of the higher cadre. The motive was to attract innocent youth into the organization by injecting the party’s revolutionary ideology into their minds to carry out their activities across Telangana secretly, police said.

“They were found to be recruiting youth in a big manner into the Maoist party to re-strengthen the organization to carry out their destructive activities. Their intention was to destabilize the democratically elected governments and establish their own rule through an arm struggle as per their strategy and ideology,” police said.

Ramesh was nabbed at Nacharam while Shilpa was caught from Keesara after raiding their homes here. Maoist party ideology literature and electronic data containing revolutionary ideology were seized from their possession, police said.

Ramesh and Shilpa were wanted in a case registered at Gadwal police station under Section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Section 8 (i)(ii) of Telangana State Public Security (TSPS) Act and Section 18,18B and 30 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Ramesh was accused number seven (A7) while Shilpa was A5 in the case. In all, the Jogulamba-Gadwal district police arrested seven persons including Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) State president Bandari Maddileti and TPF State vice-president Nallamasa Krishna. CMS State committee member Guntha Renuka is absconding in the case.

A few days ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the case that was booked against Maddileti on August 10, 2019 at Nallakunta police station under provisions of UAPA, TSPS Act and Section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC.

