Two members of inter-State gang held in Nirmal

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Nirmal: Two members of an inter-State gang involved in serial thefts and burglaries were arrested by the Thanoor police. Gold ornaments worth Rs 89,000 were recovered from their possession.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju said seven more members of the gang, known as Kinwat Gang, were still absconding.

Raju said the accused were Maisa alias Gaekwad Lakan (30) and Mire Raju (23), both stone cutters from Kinwat taluq of Nanded district in Maharashtra. They were detained when moving suspiciously at the time of a vehicle check in Thanoor.

The duo confessed to committing 29 burglaries under the limits of Bhainsa, Mudhole, Thanoor, Dilawarpur, Kubeer, Bansuwada and Gangadhara police station limits. The members of the gang would travel in a car for identifying places of offences. They then would gain entry into houses by breaking open the main door.

The SP said special teams had been formed to nab the remaining members of the gang. The members, including a minor and mostly youngsters, belong to different parts of Nanded district. On February 2, they were engaged in house burglary of one Budke Suvarna in Thanoor mandal. A case was registered and investigation is on.

