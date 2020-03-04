Two members of Jabardast comedy team held in Vizag

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Visakhapatnam: Two members of the Jabardast comedy team were arrested by city task force police during the latter’s raids on a brothel house in Madhavadhara area in the city on Wednesday.

Police arrested Dorababu, Paradesi and five others and sent them to airport police station.

