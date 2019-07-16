Two men commit suicide in different incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Two men were found hanging in two different incidents in the city on Tuesday. They are suspected to have committed suicide, police said.

In the first incident, Shankar from Padmashalipuram in Mailardevpally allegedly committed suicide in his house in the wee hours. His family found him dead in the morning and informed the Mailardevpally police. Police filed a case and started investigating the case. Family disputes are suspected to be the reason for the suicide.

In the second incident, Naresh, a cab driver from Bandlaguda, ended his life by hanging to the ceiling in his room. Even after repeatedly knocking the door there was no response, then his family forcibly opened the door and found him dead. Financial problems are suspected to be the reason. The Rajendranagar police started investigating the case.

The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and were later handed over to the families after autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .