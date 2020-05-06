Two militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, while another operation where a top militant commander is trapped was entering its final stages, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sharshali village of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces’ positions.

In the retaliatory firing, two militants were killed, the officials said, adding the operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Another operation at Beighpora in Pulwama was entering its final stages, an official said.

A top militant commander and two of his close aides are believed to be trapped in the hideout, he said.

“Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night,” a police spokesman said earlier.

He said contact has been established with the militants and a “top terrorist commander” is trapped.

“Exchange of firing is on. Further details shall follow on due course,” he added.