Two Mines Dept officials caught taking bribe in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Wanaparthy: The Assistant Director (AD) and Royalty Inspector of the Mines and Geology Department in Wanaparthy were caught accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a mining lessee.

According to Dr Srinivas, DSP, Central Investigative Unit (CIU) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Dilip Achary, a resident of Hyderabad, has a mining lease for excavation at Buddharam village in Gopalpet mandal. Last month, he wanted to transfer the lease to someone else’s name and approached the Mines and Geology Department for permission. But, Jacob, AD, Mines and Geology; objected to the transfer and claimed that Dilip had not followed the procedure.

Ultimately, Jacob demanded Rs 1 lakh from Dilip, who paid the amount on September 27. But, Jacob demanded for additional Rs 20,000 to get the lease transferred. This time, Dilip approached the ACB in Hyderabad, which laid a trap to catch Jacob red-handed.

On Friday, while Jacob and Royalty Inspector Sai Rama were accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 from Dilip, the ACB sleuths caught them. The two were sent to Chanchalguda Jail on judicial remand.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter