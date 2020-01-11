Two missing boys from Hyderabad traced to AP

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Two boys, who went missing from an orphanage in Ramanthapur on Wednesday, were traced late on Thursday. They left the orphanage for their native places for Sankranti, police said.

On Wednesday around 8 am, the duo aged 15 and 17 left the orphanage without informing anyone. As they did not return by night, Raju, the orphanage in-charge, lodged a complaint with the Uppal police on Thursday. The police booked a case and formed special teams.

After examining footage of surveillance cameras from various spots, the police traced the teenagers to their native places in Andhra Pradesh. They were brought back to the city and handed over to the orphanage authorities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .