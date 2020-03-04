Two more animals in Hyderabad Zoo adopted under scheme

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park’s animal adoption scheme received encouraging support with two animals adopted here on Wednesday.

Gaja, eminent artists of Hyderabad, adopted Sita, an elephant at the zoo for a period of eight months. Bolgum Nagesh Goud, who organised Gaja art exhibition in January, handed over a cheque for Rs. 3.50 lakh to zoo curator N Kshitija, towards adoption of the female Asiatic elephant.

As part of the show Gaja, a charity exhibition of painted elephants sculptures was conducted. A part of the sale proceedings of the exhibition has been utilised to adopt Sita at the zoo, a press release said.

Meanwhile, NASR Boys School, Gachibowli adopted Khavi, a white tiger for a period of one year. Khavi is a zoo born animal, aged about three years and 10 months.

Hafeezuddin, Principal, Mir Jamaluddin Ahmed, Director Finance, Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed, Director Academies of NASR Boys School presented a cheque of Rs.1 lakh towards adoption of a white tiger.

Kshitija thanked artists of Gaja and the students of NASR Boys School for showing interest in adopting the animals and strengthening Wildlife Conservation Programme in the zoo.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter