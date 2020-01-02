Two more arrested in IMS scam

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Two more persons were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam. The arrested persons were identified as Kancharla Srihari Babu of Omni Medi Company and Tankasala Venkatesh, regional manager, Hemocue Company. The duo had allegedly colluded with other government officials and others, induced the public servants and got cleared bills by corrupt and illegal means and without any public interest, the ACB said here on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .